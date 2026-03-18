KEEVOON Global Research

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Only One-Third of Saudi Arabians (35%) Support the Abraham Accords While Only One-Quarter (24%) Support Israel’s Right to Exist but an Overwhelming 88% of Saudi Arabians Support the Creation of a Palestinian State