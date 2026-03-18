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Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung

The Wire
Extensive survey finds minority of Saudi Arabians support Abraham Accords, Israel’s right to exist, overwhelming majority support Palestinian state.
Only One-Third of Saudi Arabians (35%) Support the Abraham Accords While Only One-Quarter (24%) Support Israel’s Right to Exist but an Overwhelming 88% of Saudi Arabians Support the Creation of a Palestinian State
Nov. 25, 2020