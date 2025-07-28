Spanish minister describes French teens on Vueling flight as ‘Israeli brats’

( July 28, 2025 / European Jewish Press)

Spanish Transport Minister Óscar Puente described 50 French Jewish teenagers ejected from a Vueling flight in Valencia on July 23 as “Israeli brats,” in a post on X published on Friday and later deleted.

In the post, he asked: “Will the patriots be with Vueling? Will the law and order lot be with air safety? Will the xenophobes be with the Spanish company? Or will they all be chummy together, backing the Israeli brats?”

The French youths, returning to Paris after summer camp, were removed from a flight leaving Valencia for what Spanish police and the airline on Thursday described as “unruly behavior.”

Vueling denied reports that the removing of the teenagers was related to the passengers’ religion, as it was reported in some Israeli media.

A Guardia Civil spokesperson said the gendarmes involved in the removal, which took place at the request of the flight captain, were not aware of the group’s religious affiliation.

A Vueling spokesperson said the passengers were removed after the minors “repeatedly tampered with the plane’s emergency equipment and interrupted the crew’s safety demonstration.”

“A group of passengers engaged in highly disruptive behavior and adopted a very confrontational attitude, putting at risk the safe conduct of the flight,” Vueling said in a statement. “We categorically deny any suggestion that our crew’s behavior related to the religion of the passengers involved.”

Son judíos franceses. Europeos.



Sr. @Oscar_Puente_, confundir su identidad religiosa con una nacionalidad extranjera es antisemitismo.



Mientras cada año huyen de Europa miles de familias judías amenazadas, se espera de un representante público respeto y que no aliente el odio. https://t.co/bvHR0X3SYB — Yad Vashem España (@YadVashemSpain) July 25, 2025

But Yad Vashem—The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem clarified that the young people were not Israelis, but “French Jews. Europeans,” adding, “Mr. Oscar Puente, confusing your religious identity with a foreign nationality is antisemitism.”

Yad Vashem added that “while every year, thousands of Jewish families flee Europe under threat, a public representative is expected to show respect and not encourage hatred.”

The Jewish group that organized the summer camp said that the cabin crew intervened after they heard some of the campers singing in Hebrew, and that they referred to Israel as a “terrorist state.”

They have also said that when the Guardia Civil, Spanish police, boarded the plane, the children were asked their nationality. When they said that they were French, an officer police responded that they had heard that some were Israeli.

Spain is one of the most anti-Israel countries in Europe. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly accused Israel of genocide in Gaza, and Madrid called in Brussels for a suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and for an arms embargo on Israel.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot contacted the CEO of Vueling, Carolina Martinoli, to express deep concern “about the removal of a group of young French Jews from one of the company’s flights.”

It came after the lawyer for the group of teenagers said they were filing a complaint “for physical and psychological violence, as well as discrimination on the basis of religion.”

Barrot also requested more information to “determine whether these individuals had been discriminated against on the basis of their religion.”

