Lecture: Israel’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis and Rising Anti-Semitism

On Thursday, April 2nd, at 4:00pm EST , the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement (CAM) and the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) will host a digital event, “Israel’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis and Rising Anti-Semitism.” This virtual event will feature Israeli and American politicians, Christian faith leaders, medical professionals, and concerned citizens who will give an up to the minute update on events taking place in Israel during this critical period. Israelis are working tirelessly to bring relief and healing from this persistent and debilitating pandemic.

You will be updated by experts who will discuss how the Start-up Nation is developing ways to defeat the coronavirus through artificial intelligence software, digital technology, and groundbreaking diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines. Others will bring updates on the effects of the pandemic on the Israeli people. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic has also given rise to more anti-Semitism around the world and bigots are using the crisis to scapegoat Israel and the Jewish people. You will hear how these effort are manifesting and what is being done about it. Most importantly, you will learn how the Christian community can help stand up for the Jewish State and people during these challenging times. Thursday, April 2, 2020 | 4:00pm EST For more information, please write to info@combatantisemitism.org