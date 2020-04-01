Lecture: Middle East Forum’s “Israel Insider” with Ashley Perry

Wednesdays at 3-3:30 pm EDT - After a series of stunning political gymnastics, it looks like Israelis might have their first government in over a year. Who is in and out of power? What does this all mean and how long is it likely to last? Looking beyond politics, how is COVID-19 affecting Israel’s economy and security?

Join Ashley Perry each Wednesday at 3:00 PM EDT, hosted by the Middle East Forum, for an update on everything Israeli, including an opportunity for audience questions.

Mr. Perry has served as adviser to Israel’s minister of foreign affairs and deputy prime minister, worked in the Prime Minister’s Office, and with Israel’s ministers of Defense, Tourism, National Infrastructure and Water, Agriculture, Internal Security, Immigrant Absorption, as well as with the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. He is president of Reconectar, an organization dedicated to reconnecting the over 200 million descendants of Spanish and Portuguese Jews with Israel and the Jewish world. Last year, Jewish News named him as one of the 50 Olim (immigrants to Israel) from the UK who made the most significant contributions to the Israel.

For more information, please write to

Stacey@meforum.org