(May 12, 2024 / JNS)

Three people were lightly wounded in Ashkelon early on Sunday when a rocket from Gaza scored a direct hit on an apartment in the southern Israeli city.

???? A short time ago an alarm was sounded in the city of Ashkelon.



A report of a direct hit to the house with no casualties and one interception.



And if I'm already reporting it. So I did get to see the rocket in the sky myself while I was on my way home. Luckily I managed to…

The three were evacuated to the city’s Barzilai Medical Center, where they are listed as being in good condition.

Rocket alerts sounded shortly after 1 a.m. in the southern Ashkelon area, including the industrial zone.