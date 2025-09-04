Trump to Israel: Win the war, fast!

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

The United States just blocked Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas from the global stage. What does this mean for Israel and the future of the war?

In this episode of “Israel Undiplomatic,” senior contributing editor at JNS Ruthie Blum and former Israeli ambassador to the United Kingdom Mark Regev, both former advisers in the Prime Minister’s Office, break down the high-stakes developments shaking international diplomacy.

Just days before the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. State Department revoked visas for Abbas and the entire P.A. delegation, denying them the chance to be celebrated on the world stage. At the same time, President Donald Trump warned that while Israel is winning the war militarily, it is losing the information war. He urged the country to finish the job quickly. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has mobilized thousands of IDF reservists for what could be the final offensive to dismantle Hamas’s last stronghold in Gaza City. Are these events unrelated or part of a coordinated shift in global messaging?

From virtue-signaling at the United Nations to how the terms “settler” and “occupation” are manipulated to undermine Israel, Blum and Regev dissect the narratives shaping public perception. The two grapple with international double standards, European hypocrisy and the dangerous myths being pushed by both foreign powers and domestic critics.

