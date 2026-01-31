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US urges ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran after EU blacklists IRGC

“The Iranian regime remains the leading state sponsor of terrorism,” said U.S. State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps special forces operators participate in maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the Persian Gulf on April 3, 2006. Photo by Fars News/AFP via Getty Images.
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps special forces operators participate in maneuvers at an undisclosed location near the Persian Gulf on April 3, 2006. Photo by Fars News/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jan. 31, 2026 / JNS)

The Trump administration welcomed the European Union’s designation of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and urged other countries to follow suit, Tommy Pigott, U.S. State Department principal deputy spokesperson, said on Jan. 30.

“The Iranian regime remains the leading state sponsor of terrorism. It has financed and directed malign activities globally through its IRGC-Qods Force and proxies such as Hezbollah and Hamas,” Pigott wrote on X.

“The Trump administration encourages other countries to join its maximum pressure policy efforts to address terrorism worldwide,” he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar praised the “important and historic decision” by the European Union on Thursday to designate the IRGC as a terrorist group.

“For years, and with even greater intensity in recent weeks, Israel has worked to achieve this outcome,” Sa’ar stated shortly after Brussels achieved the required unanimity.

“The number one actor in spreading terror and undermining regional stability has now been called by its name,” Jerusalem’s top diplomat wrote, adding that listing “will thwart and criminalize their activities in Europe.”

The decision was taken during a meeting of E.U. foreign ministers in Brussels, with formal adoption of the blacklisting by the European Council expected in the coming days.

The announcement came after France and Spain, which initially raised concerns about the proposal, changed their positions on Wednesday. Belgium reportedly also moved toward approval.

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