USHMM says $2.5 million grant will help it focus on ‘religious dimensions’ of Holocaust

The Lilly Endowment gave another grant of the same value to the museum in Washington, D.C., in 2022.

United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. Photo by Menachem Wecker.
(Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS)

A $2.5 million grant from the Lilly Endowment will help the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum focus on “the religious dimensions of the Holocaust,” according to Lisa Leff, who directs the Washington museum’s advanced Holocaust studies center.

The new grant, which comes three years after receiving a similar value from the foundation, will also “strengthen our engagement with faith-based institutions and thought leaders on these critical issues,” Leff stated on Wednesday.

The museum stated that it plans to create “an endowed fund to help facilitate and expand programming that seeks to foster greater understanding among the public, clergy, scholars and other religious thought leaders about the relationship between the Holocaust and faith-based traditions.”

