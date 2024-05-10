Wife of Israeli killed in Egypt alleges antisemitic motive

(May 10, 2024 / JNS)

Ziv Kipper, a Jewish businessman with Israeli, Canadian and Russian citizenship who was killed in Alexandria, Egypt earlier this week, was murdered in an antisemitic attack, his wife told Hebrew media on Wednesday.

“He wasn’t robbed,” Oksana Kipper claimed in an interview with Israel’s Kan News public broadcaster, adding that Egyptian authorities had offered her little information on the circumstances of the incident.

An Egyptian security source has told Reuters that Kipper’s death was being investigated as a criminal act, rejecting any link to his Israeli background and denying knowledge of the claim of responsibility.

Also on Wednesday, a previously unknown pro-Palestinian terror organization in Egypt claimed responsibility for the alleged murder.

In unconfirmed footage of the shooting released by the nascent Vanguard of Liberation – Martyr Mohammed Salah terrorist group, a gunman can be seen executing a man sitting in a parked vehicle. JNS has decided not to publish the graphic propaganda video on its website.

Mohammed Salah was a police officer from Cairo who killed three Israel Defense Forces soldiers in a cross-border terrorist attack last year.

“Wait for the next one. Shalom from the children of Gaza,” read a caption on the video, which was shared through the Telegram messaging application. The statement claimed that Kipper had been gathering intelligence on behalf of the Mossad, using his job as a cover.

Kipper owned a vegetable-processing factory in Egypt for nearly 10 years and used to enter the country using his Canadian passport.

The slain businessman served as the CEO of O.K Group LLC, one of the largest Egyptian exporters of frozen vegetables, citrus, and other fruits and vegetables, “with the head office in Alexandria, Egypt, and offices in Ukraine and Israel,” according to his LinkedIn page.

Kipper’s identity has yet to be confirmed by the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, which is handling the incident along with the Cairo embassy.

Kipper is the third Israeli national to have been killed in Alexandria since Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre in the northwestern Negev.

On Oct. 8, the day after Hamas launched its latest war against Israel, two Israelis were killed and another was moderately injured in a shooting attack directed at a group of tourists also in the Egyptian port city.