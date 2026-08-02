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AEPi honors Daniel S. Mariaschin with the Arthur Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement

Longtime B’nai B’rith International leader recognized for decades of Jewish communal leadership, advocacy and service.

AEPi
Daniel S. Mariaschin
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: Courtesy of Alpha Epsilon Pi.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / Alpha Epsilon Pi)

Alpha Epsilon Pi International Fraternity (AEPi), the Jewish college fraternity, presented Brother Daniel S. Mariaschin (New Hampshire, 1971) with the Arthur Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement during the fraternity’s International Convention in Phoenix.

The Arthur and Simi Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement is presented to an AEPi alumnus who has demonstrated leadership in his chosen field, is highly regarded by his peers and has applied the skills of his profession to the advancement of the ideals of Alpha Epsilon Pi. The award is named for Arthur Teich (Pennsylvania, 1935), who spent his entire adult life in service to the fraternity.

Mariaschin was selected in recognition of his distinguished career as a respected leader and advocate in the Jewish community, as well as his longstanding commitment to AEPi and its mission of developing leadership for the Jewish community.

“Brother Mariaschin has devoted his career to strengthening Jewish communities, defending the Jewish people, and ensuring that Jewish voices are heard in the most important conversations taking place around the world,” said AEPi CEO Rob Derdiger. “His leadership, integrity and commitment to service embody the very best of Alpha Epsilon Pi and are proof that AEPi is developing leadership for the Jewish community. We are proud to recognize him with the Arthur Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement.”

Mariaschin served as CEO of B’nai B’rith International for 27 years, guiding the historic Jewish organization’s global advocacy, diplomatic engagement and public-policy work. He stepped down as CEO on June 30, transitioning into the roles of Honorary CEO and senior advisor. In recognition of his decades of leadership, B’nai B’rith has established the Daniel S. Mariaschin Institute for Leadership and Public Policy.

Throughout his career, Mariaschin has been an influential voice on issues affecting Jewish communities around the world. His work has included combating antisemitism, advocating for Israel, strengthening international Jewish relations and engaging diplomats, policymakers and communal leaders on matters of human rights and Jewish security.

Mariaschin’s relationship with Alpha Epsilon Pi extends well beyond his professional accomplishments. An alumnus of AEPi’s chapter at the University of New Hampshire, he has remained a dedicated brother and an outspoken advocate for the fraternity within the global Jewish community. He previously received AEPi’s Gitelson Medallion for Jewish Communal Activity in recognition of his service and leadership.

Under Mariaschin’s tenure, B’nai B’rith International and AEPi developed a longstanding partnership spanning approximately two decades. That relationship created opportunities for generations of undergraduate brothers in education, service and advocacy.

B’nai B’rith supported microgrants that enabled AEPi chapters to develop local programming and strengthen Jewish life on their campuses. The organization also became an important partner in AEPi’s We Walk to Remember Holocaust remembrance initiative, including the incorporation of name-reading ceremonies honoring victims of the Holocaust. This year, more than 100 AEPi chapters held these programs on their campuses and in their communities.

Mariaschin also helped create opportunities for AEPi undergraduates to participate in international diplomatic and advocacy missions led by B’nai B’rith. Brothers traveled to Japan, Geneva and Paris and took part in programs at the United Nations, gaining firsthand experience in global Jewish diplomacy and advocacy.

“Dan has always understood that today’s Jewish college students will become tomorrow’s communal leaders,” said Jay Feldman, executive director of the Alpha Epsilon Pi Foundation and a former member of the B’nai B’rith Board of Directors. “Through his partnership with AEPi, he gave our brothers opportunities to learn about Jewish leadership, serve people in need and advocate for the Jewish people on an international stage. His personal dedication to our fraternity has left an enduring impact on countless brothers.”

Through these experiences, AEPi brothers learned that Jewish leadership requires more than professional achievement. It also requires a commitment to service, a willingness to speak on behalf of others and the courage to defend the Jewish people.

“I am greatly honored to receive the Arthur and Simi Teich Award for Distinguished Alumni Achievement,” said Mariaschin. “Since my sophomore year at the University of New Hampshire, where I was a chapter founder, AEPi has been, to me, a guiding star for Jewish identity and continuity in our community. Today, more than ever, AEPi’s dedication to ensuring the Jewish future and standing for a strong and secure Israel is critical. Serving the Jewish people over more than five decades has been such a tremendous privilege. I can never give back in return, all that I have derived from my career.”

Mariaschin was joined at the award presentation by his wife, Michal, who has been his partner and source of support throughout his career and communal service.

“Brother Mariaschin’s legacy can be seen not only in the organizations and initiatives he has led, but also in the people he has inspired,” said Derdiger. “He has demonstrated how professional excellence can be combined with an unwavering commitment to Jewish values and the Jewish people. Alpha Epsilon Pi is proud to count Dan among our brothers and to honor his significant achievements.”

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Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) is the world’s leading Jewish college fraternity, operating chapters on more than 150 college campuses in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Israel. Founded in 1913, it has more than 110,000 living alumni. The fraternity’s mission—to develop the future leaders of the Jewish communities—is demonstrated daily through acts of brotherhood, tzedakah (charity), social awareness and support for Jewish communities and Israel.
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