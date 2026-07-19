More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
The Wire

AJU’s Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson receives Mathilde Schechter Award

American Jewish University’s Rabbi Artson received the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism’s highest honor for his scholarship, spiritual leadership and service to the conservative movement.

American Jewish University
Rabbi Brad Artson and WLCJ international president Julia Loeb
Rabbi Brad Artson and WLCJ international president Julia Loeb. Credit: Courtesy of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism
(July 19, 2026 / American Jewish University)

American Jewish University (AJU) proudly announces that Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson, AJU’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar, will receive the Mathilde Schechter Award from the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism (WLCJ) during the organization’s international convention, which took place July 12-15 in Alexandria, Va.

Established in 1984, the Mathilde Schechter Award perpetuates the memory and ideals of Mathilde Roth Schechter, founder of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism. The award recognizes individuals whose service to Judaism and humanity has made a lasting impact through advancing knowledge, promoting peace and understanding, strengthening ties between American Jewry and Israel, expanding opportunity for those in need and enhancing democratic values.

Rabbi Artson was recognized for a lifetime of scholarship, spiritual leadership and service to the Conservative movement. For the past 26 years, he held the Abner and Roslyn Goldstine Dean’s Chair at AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, where he helped educate and mentor generations of rabbis while shaping the future of Jewish learning. On July 1, he transitioned to his current role as AJU’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar.

“Rabbi Artson has devoted his career to making Jewish learning intellectually rigorous, spiritually meaningful and accessible to diverse communities,” AJU president and CEO Jay Sanderson said. “His influence extends far beyond our campus through his teaching, writing and mentorship, and this recognition from Women’s League for Conservative Judaism is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary and ongoing contributions to the Jewish people.”

An internationally recognized theologian, author and teacher, Artson has written extensively on Jewish thought, ethics, spirituality, science and theology. Throughout his career, he has championed an inclusive vision of Judaism while helping students and communities engage deeply with Jewish tradition and contemporary life.

“I am grateful beyond words to my friends in Women’s League for Conservative Judaism for the honor of receiving their highest award, named after that great educator and leader Mathilde Schechter,” Artson said. “She launched an organization in her own image: bold, bright women who took on leadership roles in a time when such a possibility was too often denied or dismissed. She was and is the consummate embodiment of deep learning, ethical rigor and communal engagement and the members of Women’s League are too. I am honored to be their partner and friend today and across the years.”

Women’s League for Conservative Judaism was founded in 1918 by Schechter, wife of Solomon Schechter, to strengthen Jewish education, leadership and communal engagement. Its international convention brings together leaders from affiliated congregations across North America to celebrate achievement, strengthen the movement and shape its future.

The selection of Artson for the Mathilde Schechter Award underscores his enduring impact on Jewish scholarship, leadership and the Conservative movement, as well as his lifelong commitment to cultivating thoughtful, compassionate Jewish leaders.

Past honorees of the Mathilde Schechter Award have included Golda Meir, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Elie Wiesel.

American Jewish University
About & contact the publisher
American Jewish University American Jewish University
American Jewish University (AJU) is singularly focused on the future of Jewish life. A thriving center of Jewish resources and talent, AJU inspires and educates the next generation of educators, professionals, rabbis and lay leaders, while creating innovative pathways for living Jewishly.
EXPLORE JNS
Nirav Shah, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, marches during a demonstration outside a federal immigration office in Scarborough, Maine, after a man was fatally shot by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, July 14, 2026. Photo by Ryan Murphy/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Maine Senate hopefuls accuse Israel of genocide in bid to replace Platner
One candidate said he’d learned to draw “moral lines” from Graham Platner on the subject of Israel and Gaza.
July 19, 2026
JNS
Lebanese army soldiers inspect the site of an explosion that targeted their vehicle in the Southern Lebanese area of al Mansouri near Tyre on July 18, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF: Deadly blast in Southern Lebanon likely caused by Hezbollah
The device that killed an LAF soldier was not Israeli and was likely planted by the Iranian terror proxy, according to the military.
July 19, 2026
JNS
People hold pictures of victims during a ceremony to commemorate the 31st anniversary the Mutual Israelite Association of Argentina (AMIA) bombing attack which left 85 dead and more than 300 wounded, in Buenos Aires on July 18, 2025. Photo by Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Israel marks 32 years since AMIA Jewish community center bombing
Iran and its Hezbollah proxy are accused of planning and executing the deadliest terrorist attack in Argentina’s history.
July 19, 2026
JNS
Iranian regime supporters hold a banner reading "Kill Trump" as they pay their respects to slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque in Tehran, July 14, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
U.S. News
US State Department issues worldwide security alert amid heightened Middle East tensions
“Americans abroad should follow the guidance in security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.”
July 19, 2026
JNS
USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) transits the Arabian Sea while an MH-60S Sea Hawk flies nearby. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
US strikes Iran for eighth straight night after deadly attack on troops
The latest wave of strikes was launched to “swiftly punish” IRGC forces responsible for the attack.
July 19, 2026
JNS
Palestinian Authority security troops parade in Hebron, Judea, on Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Analysis
The PA’s massive army threatens millions of Israelis within just 14 miles
Israel must immediately dismantle the 70,000-strong P.A. force to prevent a catastrophe potentially far worse than Oct. 7.
July 19, 2026
Lt. Col. (res.) Maurice Hirsch
Think Twice
Why does the Israeli left endorse blood libels against their own nation?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Gadi Taub, Ep. 230
July 17, 2026 09:00 AM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Scapegoating the Jews
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Ro Khanna and the weaponization of anti-Zionism in American politics
Jonathan S. Tobin