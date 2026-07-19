AJU’s Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson receives Mathilde Schechter Award

American Jewish University (AJU) proudly announces that Rabbi Bradley Shavit Artson, AJU’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar, will receive the Mathilde Schechter Award from the Women’s League for Conservative Judaism (WLCJ) during the organization’s international convention, which took place July 12-15 in Alexandria, Va.

Established in 1984, the Mathilde Schechter Award perpetuates the memory and ideals of Mathilde Roth Schechter, founder of Women’s League for Conservative Judaism. The award recognizes individuals whose service to Judaism and humanity has made a lasting impact through advancing knowledge, promoting peace and understanding, strengthening ties between American Jewry and Israel, expanding opportunity for those in need and enhancing democratic values.

Rabbi Artson was recognized for a lifetime of scholarship, spiritual leadership and service to the Conservative movement. For the past 26 years, he held the Abner and Roslyn Goldstine Dean’s Chair at AJU’s Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies, where he helped educate and mentor generations of rabbis while shaping the future of Jewish learning. On July 1, he transitioned to his current role as AJU’s Goldstine Distinguished Scholar.

“Rabbi Artson has devoted his career to making Jewish learning intellectually rigorous, spiritually meaningful and accessible to diverse communities,” AJU president and CEO Jay Sanderson said. “His influence extends far beyond our campus through his teaching, writing and mentorship, and this recognition from Women’s League for Conservative Judaism is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary and ongoing contributions to the Jewish people.”

An internationally recognized theologian, author and teacher, Artson has written extensively on Jewish thought, ethics, spirituality, science and theology. Throughout his career, he has championed an inclusive vision of Judaism while helping students and communities engage deeply with Jewish tradition and contemporary life.

“I am grateful beyond words to my friends in Women’s League for Conservative Judaism for the honor of receiving their highest award, named after that great educator and leader Mathilde Schechter,” Artson said. “She launched an organization in her own image: bold, bright women who took on leadership roles in a time when such a possibility was too often denied or dismissed. She was and is the consummate embodiment of deep learning, ethical rigor and communal engagement and the members of Women’s League are too. I am honored to be their partner and friend today and across the years.”

Women’s League for Conservative Judaism was founded in 1918 by Schechter, wife of Solomon Schechter, to strengthen Jewish education, leadership and communal engagement. Its international convention brings together leaders from affiliated congregations across North America to celebrate achievement, strengthen the movement and shape its future.

The selection of Artson for the Mathilde Schechter Award underscores his enduring impact on Jewish scholarship, leadership and the Conservative movement, as well as his lifelong commitment to cultivating thoughtful, compassionate Jewish leaders.

Past honorees of the Mathilde Schechter Award have included Golda Meir, Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel and Elie Wiesel.