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EU Cites NGO Monitor Research in Budget Vote, Calls for Tighter Vetting

Findings on Hamas exploitation of NGOs cited as Parliament works to ensure “no Union funds are allocated to any kind of terrorist movements.”

Apr. 30, 2026
NGO Monitor
Louise Weiss Building, Strasbourg, France
Louise Weiss Building, Strasbourg, France. Credit: European Parliament via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0)
( Apr. 30, 2026 / NGO Monitor )

Today, the EU Parliament passed a budgetary resolution directly referencing Jerusalem-based research institute NGO Monitor as a catalyst for tightening regulations to ensure taxpayer funds do not end up with terrorist groups.

The Parliament identified NGO Monitor’s December 2025 report, “Puppet Regime: Hamas’ Coercive Grip on Aid and NGO Operations in Gaza,” which highlights “attempts of Hamas’ infiltration and monitoring through so-called ‘guarantors’ of international NGOs, including within Union-funded humanitarian projects in the Gaza Strip,” per the EU. The resolution “urges the Commission to investigate all allegations of any type of undue infiltration and influence within Union-funded humanitarian projects and to suspend or recover Union funding where breaches are confirmed.”

The vote was a discharge resolution, a procedural vote clarifying that a fiscal year (2024’s) outlays have been verified.

Olga Deutsch, vice president of NGO Monitor: “This represents a major recognition of NGO Monitor’s research at the highest levels of European politics and our impact on discourse in the fields of terror financing and donor accountability.”

See the EU resolution text here.

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Naftali Shavelson
International spokesperson, NGO Monitor
nshavelson@ngo-monitor.org

NGO Monitor
About & contact the publisher
NGO Monitor NGO Monitor
NGO Monitor was founded in 2002, with the objectives of producing and distributing critical analysis and reports on the activities of the international and local NGO networks, for the benefit of government policy makers, journalists, philanthropic organizations and the general public. We document and publicize distortions of human rights and international law in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict, as well as double standards and biased campaigns, and provide information and context on these issues and activities, in order to encourage informed public debate.
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