IRGC deputy commander: ‘Israel must be wiped out, Zionists annihilated’

Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi, deputy commander of the IRGC for Cultural and Social Affairs and former Commander of the Basij, said during a Dec. 28, 2018 interview on Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq) that Saudi Arabia’s military strength does not compare to Iran’s, and that Iran could easily destroy it.

He also expressed with confidence that America will not launch a war against Iran, and said that if it does, Iran will destroy all the American military bases in the region.

Naqdi stressed that Israel must be “destroyed and wiped out,” and that “the Zionists” must be “annihilated and destroyed.”

He concluded by saying that he will personally hoist the flag of the Islamic Revolution in Jerusalem.