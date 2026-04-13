More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Andrea Hyatt

Teenagers march in the Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan, May 22, 2022. Photo by Don Pollard/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Opinion
Join us to end Jew-hatred
Our organization End Jew Hatred is determined to secure civil rights for American Jews.
Apr. 30, 2023
Andrea Hyatt, Vicki Trachten-Schwartz