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Antisemitism

Follow the latest Antisemitism news, videos, and analysis from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).

A demonstration in support of Palestinians and Lebanon to Gustav Adolfs Torg Square in Stockholm, Sweden on October 5, 2024. Photo by Jessica GOW / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by JESSICA GOW/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Basic Law
Why efforts to combat rising antisemitism are falling short
Apr. 19, 2026
Aylana Meisel
Students at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London join a counter protest against the Campaign Against Antisemitism on Nov. 11, 2024. Photo by Guy Smallman/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Jew-hatred normalized on UK campuses: report
Almost a quarter of students attest to seeing Jewish students harassed.
Mar. 17, 2026
JNS Staff
Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
U.S. News
North American leaders pledge to confront antisemitism after Michigan attack
“Jewish residents must be able to gather, pray, educate their children and celebrate their faith without fear,” the coalition wrote.
Mar. 16, 2026
Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun speaks at the JNS Visionary Leadership Assembly in New York City on Sept. 28, 2025, sharing how Jewish identity guides his work as U.S. special envoy–designate to combat antisemitism. Credit: JNS.
Antisemitism
‘There can be no illusion that the Iranian regime’s target is any Jewish community’
In Brussels, U.S. Special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun urged governments in Europe to step up security for Jewish communities.
Mar. 16, 2026
Yossi Lempkowicz
New York City
U.S. News
‘Kill a Jew, go to heaven’ graffiti found on NYC bike trail
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Bobby Vylan performs at the Valkhof Festival in the Netherlands on July 19, 2022. Credit: FakirNL via Wikimedia Commons.
Antisemitism
London cops ‘aware’ of ‘Death to IDF’ chants at rally
Prosecutors did not reply when asked if Bobby Vylan will face charges.
Mar. 16, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig (right) at an Iranian missile strike site in Tel Aviv. Photo by Gil Kremer.
Feature
‘If a missile hit my home, people around the world would celebrate’
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
Mar. 16, 2026
Adi Nirman
Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
U.S. News
KKL-JNF doubles budget to combat antisemitism after Detroit synagogue attack
The board of directors upped the sum from 3 million to 6 million shekels.
Mar. 15, 2026
Antisemitic graffiti at San Jose State University reading “Kill all Jews," seen on campus this past week in an image shared by the U.S. watchdog StopAntisemitism on X on March 15, 2026. Source: StopAntisemites/X.
U.S. News
Graffiti at San Jose State U calls to ‘kill all Jews’
Antisemitic threats on campus walls and a nearby assault on two Hebrew-speaking men leave school’s Jewish community fearing more violence.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
People march during an al-Quds Day rally in New York City on March 13, 2026. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
U.S. News
ADL: Quds Day rallies urge ‘Death to Israel, America’
Iran-backed al-Quds Day events in several U.S. cities featured chants praising Hamas, backing the IRGC and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
Emergency vehicles in the parking lot of Temple Israel as American, Israeli and Michigan state flags blow in the wind following an active shooter incident at the Reform synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich., on March 12, 2026. Photo by Emily Elconin/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Temple Israel attacker died of self-inflicted gunshot
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
A police officer stands guard in front of the Jewish Museum in Amsterdam, March 14, 2026. Photo by Mexx van der Lieuw/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israel urges Dutch gov’t to fight antisemitism after attacks on shul, school
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff
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OPINION
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman
Sam Goldstein
Opinion
A ‘Looney Tunes’ world for Canadian Jews
Sam Goldstein, Michael Teper
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributor
The new pro-ayatollah antisemitism
Fiamma Nirenstein
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Drawing some conclusions about antisemitic incitement
Jonathan S. Tobin
Yang Meng
Opinion
When antisemitism becomes something to snack on in China
Yang Meng
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Featured Columnist
From Henry Ford to Tucker Carlson: The politics of ‘just asking questions’
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Steven Burg
Opinion
Bullets are flying because Canada’s leaders are looking away
Rabbi Steven Burg
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