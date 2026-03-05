Antisemitism
Follow the latest Antisemitism news, videos, and analysis from Jewish News Syndicate (JNS).
Almost a quarter of students attest to seeing Jewish students harassed.
“Jewish residents must be able to gather, pray, educate their children and celebrate their faith without fear,” the coalition wrote.
In Brussels, U.S. Special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun urged governments in Europe to step up security for Jewish communities.
In February, 28 antisemitic incidents were reported in New York.
Prosecutors did not reply when asked if Bobby Vylan will face charges.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig explains why Diaspora Jews are undeterred by missiles, but not by antisemitism.
The board of directors upped the sum from 3 million to 6 million shekels.
Antisemitic threats on campus walls and a nearby assault on two Hebrew-speaking men leave school’s Jewish community fearing more violence.
Iran-backed al-Quds Day events in several U.S. cities featured chants praising Hamas, backing the IRGC and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.
It was originally reported that Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, 41, a resident of Dearborn Heights, MIch., was fatally shot by security personnel.
“In the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging”—Foreign Ministry.
OPINION