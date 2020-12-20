Violence in Israel’s Arab sector claims 111 lives since early 2020

The Higher Arab Monitoring Committee in Israel this weekend called an emergency meeting over the spike in violence in the sector with 111 murders having taken place since early 2020.

Since the beginning of the year, 95 Arab men have been killed, 70 of them in incidents involving gun violence. Sixteen Arab women were murdered by their spouses or relatives. Rallies have been scheduled for this week to raise awareness of the crisis, as the committee demands government action.

Committee chairman Mansour Abbas, deputy Knesset Speaker, Ra’am Party leader and member of the Joint Arab List, said that “Arab society is literally bleeding, and nothing is being done. We call on policymakers to stop procrastinating and appropriate the necessary budget” for the anti-violence program in the sector.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.