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US Court of Appeals affirms $655.5 million judgement against PLO, Palestinian Authority

The Israeli Foreign Ministry called the decision a “major step in holding the Palestinian authority accountable for its long-lasting terror support—financially and legally.”

Apr. 6, 2026
Andrew Bernard

US Court of Appeals affirms $655.5 million judgement against PLO, Palestinian Authority

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Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit has reinstated a $655.5 million judgement against the Palestine Liberation Organization and Palestinian Authority for supporting terrorist attacks and making payments to the perpetrators.

In a March 30 decision, the three-judge panel reversed its previous decision to throw out the case following a 2025 Supreme Court decision in a similar suit and the passage of a 2019 federal law designed to enable the victims of terrorism to pursue civil court cases against the perpetrators.

The plaintiffs in the case, Waldman v. Palestine Liberation Org, are a group of U.S. citizens injured during terrorist attacks in Israel or the estates and survivors of victims killed in those attacks.

In 2004, they filed suit against the PLO and PA under the Anti-Terrorism Act. After a seven-week trial, a jury returned a verdict in their favor, and the district court judge entered a judgement against the Palestinian organizations for nearly $656 million.

In the succeeding two decades, the plaintiffs have largely been stymied on appeal, with the PA and PLO successfully arguing that the courts lacked jurisdiction.

In 2025, the Supreme Court decided in Fuld v. Palestine Liberation Organization to reverse and remand the 2nd Circuit’s most recent decision to toss out the Waldman case and clarified the jurisdictional question.

The 2nd Circuit’s new decision granted the plaintiffs’ motion to affirm the district court’s original judgement in light of the Supreme Court decision.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the ruling on Monday.

“A major step in holding the Palestinian authority accountable for its long-lasting terror support—financially and legally,” it stated.

Legal Affairs
Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard Andrew Bernard
Andrew Bernard is the Washington correspondent for JNS.org.
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