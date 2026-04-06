Dan Goldman outraises Brand Lander by three times in first quarter

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) raised nearly $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2026, according to his campaign filings, more than three times as much as his opponent Brad Lander raised.

Lander, a former New York City comptroller, is running to replace Goldman in the state’s 10th Congressional district. The Democratic primary is scheduled for June 23.

Both men are Jewish and both self-identify as progressive. Goldman is more centrist within the party. Lander has been a harsh and frequent critic of Israel and is close with Zohan Mamdani, the socialist mayor of New York City and also a regular critic of the Jewish state.

A spokesman for Lander’s campaign said that he raised $740,000 in the first quarter of the year.

Goldman’s campaign said that it raised the nearly $2.3 million from more than 5,200 contributions in the quarter, and that three quarters of the donations were under $100.

“To defend our democracy and create an affordable future for all New Yorkers, we’re going to need everyone’s commitment and participation,” Goldman stated. “I’m incredibly proud and humbled that thousands of New Yorkers donated their time and money to our campaign because they believe in our progressive agenda and our fight to hold Donald Trump and his cronies accountable.”

The congressman stated that he will never take for the “privilege” of representing the 10th District “lightly.”

“As the Trump administration pursues its authoritarian agenda, I’m running for reelection to get justice for vulnerable New Yorkers, tackle corruption and wealth inequality and protect our most fundamental rights,” he stated.

The congressman’s campaign said that he and “dozens” of volunteers braved “snowstorms and freezing temperatures” to collect almost 11,000 signatures from registered voters, well beyond the 1,250 necessary to appear on the state ballot.

The campaign said that as of Monday, it has “knocked on 6,500 doors throughout the district, reaching 9,000 voters, and has made over 55,000 phone calls.” It added that it has almost $1.5 million on hand.

Lander’s campaign stated that it raised the $740,000 in the first quarter from 7,000 donors, and that it has raised $1.4 million from more than 11,000 donors since it launched in December 2025. It added that 90% of its donations were under $100.

The campaign does not accept “contributions from corporate PACs, real estate PACs, fossil-fuel executives, AIPAC or federal lobbyists,” Lander’s campaign stated. The candidate stated that he is “deeply grateful for the grassroots support of our volunteers and donors, who are taking a stand and showing that our district can’t be bought.”

In his messaging, Lander is portraying Goldman as a wealthy person who is beholden to special interests.

“Dan Goldman has already spent millions of dollars from his inherited fortune, plus his Wall Street, crypto and AIPAC donors, but that’s no match for the hardworking, democracy-loving neighbors of NY-10,” Lander’s campaign stated.

A source on Goldman’s campaign told JNS that he “is not self-funding this campaign.”

“It’s the exact opposite of what Lander said,” according to the source. “If he’s alleging that AIPAC is donating, that’s also incorrect. We are the J Street-endorsed candidate.”

“It makes no sense to suggest that we’re in the hands of AIPAC,” the campaign source told JNS.