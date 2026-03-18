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Ariel Behar

Security and rescue forces at the scene of a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem's Neve Ya'akov neighborhood, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Jenin, Jerusalem and intentional false equivalence
American Islamists and media figures are whitewashing Palestinian terrorism and slandering Israel for defending itself.
Feb. 1, 2023
Ariel Behar