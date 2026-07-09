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US Jews view Mamdani more favorably than Netanyahu, survey finds

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey also found that roughly 30% of Jewish adults in the United States believe Israel has committed “genocide” in Gaza.

Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, on Dec. 9, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

A majority of American Jews view Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unfavorably, while New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani receives higher favorability ratings among Jewish adults, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey released on Tuesday.

The poll, conducted June 11-17 among 3,040 U.S. adults, included 1,022 Jewish respondents. It found that 59% of Jewish respondents view Netanyahu unfavorably, compared with 32% who view him favorably. By contrast, Mamdani, a Democratic socialist who has been a vocal critic of Israel, was viewed favorably by 44% of Jewish adults and unfavorably by 39%, per the AP.

Among all U.S. adults, Netanyahu received a 20% favorable rating and a 38% unfavorable rating, with 42% saying they had no opinion. Mamdani was viewed favorably by 27% of Americans and unfavorably by 28%, while 44% said they did not know enough about him to have an opinion.

The survey also examined Americans’ views of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. About 20% of Americans said they do not believe Israel has committed genocide, while roughly four in 10 said they do not know enough about the issue to have an opinion, the AP reported. Among Jewish adults, 30% said they believe Israel has committed genocide, while 49% disagreed and 21% said they did not know enough to say.

Views differed sharply along party lines. About half of Democrats said they believe Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide, compared with 13% of Republicans.

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