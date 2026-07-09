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Maryland man gets 15 years for trying to join ISIS, kill Jews

“Undoubtedly, lives were saved because law enforcement thwarted Teekaye’s plan to join ISIS and murder Americans,” stated Jimmy Paul, of the FBI.

Gavel, Legal, Law, Court
Gavel. Credit: MiamiAccidentLawyer/Pixabay.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., 22, who admitted to trying to join the Islamic State and planning to attack Jews and Zionists in the United States, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by supervised release for life, on Wednesday.

The resident of Hanover, Md., had faced 20 years.

He admitted that he had “multiple” conversations with an undercover officer in March and April 2023, during which he said he wanted to go to Africa and become a mujahid, a “fighter,” for ISIS, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Teekaye told the officer that his “plan B” was to attack Jews and Israel supporters in the United States and “said that he researched buildings close to him that support Israel and thought about how to ‘gun down key members or anyone involved,’” the Justice Department said.

“Mr. Teekaye sought to support a foreign terrorist organization that has committed unspeakable acts of violence and took real-world steps to carry out a terrorist attack in Maryland,” stated Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland.

“Today’s sentence underscores that those who seek to aid terrorist organizations will be identified, prosecuted and held fully accountable,” Hayes said.

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