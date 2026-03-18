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Brandon L. Simmons

Brandon L. Simmons

Brandon L. Simmons is the former chairman of Texas Southern University’s Board of Regents.

Texas Southern University
Opinion
Colleges where serious education, minus the hatred, thrives among students
Harvard, Penn and other elite universities were patient zero for a resurgence of Jew-hatred. What should be done at other campuses where the contagion has yet to spread?
Feb. 25, 2026
Brandon L. Simmons