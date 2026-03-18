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Benjamin Proler

Benjamin Proler

Benjamin Proler is a regent of Texas Southern University.

Texas Southern University
Opinion
Colleges where serious education, minus the hatred, thrives among students
Harvard, Penn and other elite universities were patient zero for a resurgence of Jew-hatred. What should be done at other campuses where the contagion has yet to spread?
Feb. 25, 2026
Brandon L. Simmons