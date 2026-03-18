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Gabi Avital

File photo: The "Arrow II" intercepting missile launcher at the Palmachim Israeli Airforce base. May 9, 2014. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash 90.
Opinion
Israel adds another layer of defense
Defense missiles are not a luxury; they are a necessary pillar of Israel’s national security. But they do not provide hermetic defense.
Jan. 24, 2019
Gabi Avital