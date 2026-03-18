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Israel Cidon

Israel Cidon

Israel Cidon is the director of the Joan and Irwin Jacobs Technion–Cornell Institute.

Cornell Tech Campus on Roosevelt Island in New York City
Opinion
For New York, international collaboration drives progress
By 2030, Cornell Tech is projected to have 2,300 alumni, a $1.5 billion impact on the city economy and create 7,000 jobs annually.
Jan. 20, 2026
Israel Cidon