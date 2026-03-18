More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Jalal Bana

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (center) speaks with Mansour Abbas, the head of the Ra'am Party, in the Knesset assembly hall, June 21, 2021. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The Ra’am Party’s Catch-22
The Arab parties’ dilemma as to whether to topple the current Israeli government is far more difficult than that faced by the Zionist parties as to whether or not to have an Arab party join the coalition.
May. 10, 2022
Jalal Bana
Palestinians riot on behalf of the Gilboa Prison escapees at the Huwara checkpoint near the city of Nablus, Sept. 8, 2021. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
Opinion
Will the Palestinians soon have their own Arab Spring?
Dec. 8, 2021
Jalal Bana
Members of Israel's Joint Arab List at party headquarters in the city of Shfar'am during general elections on March 2, 2020. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
The collapse of the Israel’s Joint Arab List marks an unexpected revolution
Jan. 28, 2021
Jalal Bana
Magen David Adom staff perform drive-through COVID-19 tests on Arab residents of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, on Aug.17, 2020. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
Why is this wave unlike the other?
Plenty of people are pointing fingers at the Arab population, but during the first wave, we were fully disciplined and committed to the national effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Sep. 23, 2020
Jalal Bana
Thousands of Muslim worshippers pray in front of the Dome of the Rock at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the holy month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, June 6 2016. Photo by Sliman Khader/Flash90.
Opinion
Ramadan in the shadow of coronavirus
Arab-Muslim society in Israel faces a difficult challenge this Ramadan: Without a massive information campaign by the state, the localities and spiritual leaders, infection rates may skyrocket.
Apr. 16, 2020
Jalal Bana