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Liora Henig-Cohen

Fighters of the PFLP’s Abu Ali Mustapha Brigades standing at the entrance of Red Crescent Society for the Gaza Strip's building. Credit: Red Crescent Society for the Gaza Strip.
Opinion
The Europeans play a double game with their support for terror-connected NGOs
The relationship between European governments and Palestinian NGOs with ties to the PFLP is so strong that the money keeps flowing no matter what.
Jul. 21, 2022
Liora Henig-Cohen
The European Union flag flies over illegal construction in Area C of Judea and Samaria. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
What is Europe funding?
Aug. 25, 2020
Liora Henig-Cohen
Opinion
The PFLP and anti-Israel NGOs
Feb. 10, 2019
Liora Henig-Cohen