More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Majdi Halabi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, June 7, 2023. Source: Twitter.
Opinion
Riyadh is clear: No deal until 2024 elections
The current Biden administration is of little interest to the royal palace, sources in Riyadh say, adding that only once the votes are cast will it potentially decide on what’s next.
Aug. 7, 2023
Majdi Halabi