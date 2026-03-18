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Naomi Ross with her cookbook, “The Giving Table." Credit: Courtesy.

Naomi Ross

Potatoes
Features
Meat and potatoes, kosher-for-Passover style
Purées are a blank canvas upon which you can showcase a short rib or chicken breast.
Apr. 17, 2024
Naomi Ross
Israeli Flag
Features
Feasting and feting Israel at 75
May. 5, 2023
Naomi Ross
Matzah-ball soup. Photo by Adam Bell.
Features
Wisdom from the Passover kitchen: Getting the kids involved
Mar. 16, 2023
Naomi Ross
Dark cherries. Credit: Pixabay.
Jewish Life
What goes hand in hand with cherries? Chocolate!
As in hamantaschen ... check out this recipe for a “drunken” treat.
Mar. 7, 2023
Naomi Ross