Nils A. Haug is an author and columnist. A trial lawyer by profession, he is member of the International Bar Association, the National Association of Scholars and the Academy of Philosophy and Letters. Retired from law, his particular field of interest is political theory interconnected with current events. He holds a Ph.D. in Apologetical Theology. Haug is author of “Politics, Law, and Disorder in the Garden of Eden – the Quest for Identity” and “Enemies of the Innocent – Life, Truth, and Meaning in a Dark Age.” His work has appeared in First Things, The American Mind, Quadrant, Minding the Campus and The Gatestone Institute.