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Nils A. Haug

Nils A. Haug is an author and columnist. A trial lawyer by profession, he is member of the International Bar Association, the National Association of Scholars and the Academy of Philosophy and Letters. Retired from law, his particular field of interest is political theory interconnected with current events. He holds a Ph.D. in Apologetical Theology. Haug is author of “Politics, Law, and Disorder in the Garden of Eden – the Quest for Identity” and “Enemies of the Innocent – Life, Truth, and Meaning in a Dark Age.” His work has appeared in First Things, The American Mind, Quadrant, Minding the Campus and The Gatestone Institute.

Kibbutz Be'eri Graves
Opinion
Kibbutz Be’eri pogrom: Jews under fire
To their horror on Oct. 7, all the violence and fear that immigrants to Israel came there to escape found them and their descendants once again—and took a deadly toll.
Aug. 22, 2024
Nils A. Haug
Blinken Naledi Pandor
Opinion
South Africa, Putin’s Marxist cadres and the ICJ
May. 26, 2024
Nils A. Haug
Hamas Sexual Violence Against Women
Opinion
Feminist silence: Hamas’s sexual violence
Mar. 28, 2024
Nils A. Haug