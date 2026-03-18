More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Rabbi Ari Berman

Rabbi Ari Berman

Rabbi Ari Berman is president of Yeshiva University.

Members of the IDF Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion, including Haim Brenner (standing at left) and Netanel Sharvit (standing, fourth from left) in the Gaza Strip. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
My view from Gaza
We must continue to embrace the people of Israel in their blessed fight against evil.
Jan. 25, 2024
Rabbi Ari Berman