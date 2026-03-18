More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Shaul Horev

The Middle East as seen from 250 miles above in this April 14, 2016 photo from the International Space Station. Countries seen, from left, along the Mediterranean coast include Egypt, Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Lebanon, Syria and Turkey. Credit: NASA via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Israel and Iran: Shadow war no more?
Are we at the point where the sides take off their masks and the conflict between them moves into the open, and if so, what should Israel’s next steps be?
Aug. 4, 2021
Shaul Horev