More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Shosh Bedrosian, ILTV Correspondent

Lt. Col. T., commander of the IDF's 969th Battalion, stands in the northern Gaza Strip and looks down on Beit Hanoun and Kibbutz Kibbutz Kfar Aza, July 17, 2025. Credit: ILTV.
Features
Israeli soldiers hold the line near Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia
“Every soldier here can see what he is protecting, he can see the [Gaza border] communities, and he knows what he is protecting them from.”
Jul. 19, 2025
Shosh Bedrosian, ILTV Correspondent