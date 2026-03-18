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Yarden Leal

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (seated at right) with innovation team members representing the Bloomberg Foundation and Peres Center for Peace. Credit: Mark Neiman/GPO.
Opinion
Where innovation and peace-building meet
Through innovation and creativity, we can heal the wounds and divisions of Israeli society.
May. 19, 2022
Yarden Leal