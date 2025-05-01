Belgian PM rejects ‘genocide’ claim, cautions against recognizing Palestinian state

( May 1, 2025 / JNS)

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever pushed back on Wednesday against a journalist’s assertion that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and said it is too early to recognize a Palestinian state due to unresolved complexities.

De Wever’s remarks signal a notable policy shift in Brussels. Under Belgium’s previous government, which was led by the Socialist Party, the country had been one of Israel’s most outspoken critics in the European Union.

During an interview with VRT, the Flemish public broadcaster, journalist Goedele Devroy asked: “On recognizing Palestine: I hear that the majority [in parliament] is working on a resolution to sharpen the tone against the genocide that’s happening there by Israel.”

De Wever challenged the premise of the question.

“Your line of questioning is extremely dubious,” he told Devroy. “You’re already operating under the assumption of genocide—that is something for the International Court of Justice to determine.”

He went on to caution against premature recognition of Palestinian statehood, citing significant unanswered questions: “What territory are we recognizing? Which authority? Is it democratic, legitimate? Is it committed to recognizing Israel, to the demilitarization of Hamas, and to providing security guarantees, with broader implications for the Arab world?”

De Wever, leader of the conservative New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), took office in February after his party won the largest share of votes in Belgium’s 2024 general election. He now heads a center-right coalition whose members have reportedly agreed to set aside differences on Israel policy.

Under the previous administration, Belgium was among the few Western countries to announce support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. It also pledged to honor an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

De Wever has since reversed course, saying last month that Belgium would not enforce such a warrant—nor would any other E.U. country, in his view. “There is such a thing as realpolitik,” he said in an interview with VRT. “I don’t think any European country would arrest Netanyahu if he were on their territory. France wouldn’t do it, and I don’t think we would either.”

Michael Freilich, a Jewish member of parliament from the N-VA, told JNS that De Wever “is a friend of Israel.” After the Hamas-led invasion of Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, De Wever had declared that “Belgium must stand by Israel, the light against the darkness of Hamas,” Freilich noted.