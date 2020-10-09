More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Say her name? How the Breonna Taylor case became another ADL disgrace

Rather than speaking out against a Jew-hater, the nation’s leading anti-Semitism monitor has made common cause with a notorious Farrakhan supporter.

Oct. 8, 2020
Jonathan S. Tobin

Say her name? How the Breonna Taylor case became another ADL disgrace

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Activist Tamika Mallory with Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell of Kentucky at a press conference following the Breonna Taylor grand jury verdict in mid-September 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Activist Tamika Mallory with Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell of Kentucky at a press conference following the Breonna Taylor grand jury verdict in mid-September 2020. Source: Screenshot.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

During the course of her debate with Vice President Mike Pence, California Sen. Kamala Harris denounced the killing of Breonna Taylor, saying her life was taken, “unjustifiably and tragically and violently.” She embraced the slogan that Taylor, a 26-year-old Emergency Medical Technician who was killed during a police shooting at her home in Louisville, Ky., in March of this year, “deserves justice.”

Over the last several months, the Black Lives Matter movement has put the issues of racism and allegations of police brutality on the national agenda. During the course of that national debate, the story of what happened to Taylor has, with the exception of the death of George Floyd, been the most-talked-about example of what BLM advocates assert is an epidemic of police murders of African-Americans. As a result, the cause of justice for Taylor, which is best known for its slogan “say her name,” has been embraced by pop-culture figures, athletes, politicians like Harris and the Anti-Defamation League, which is still supposedly the nation’s leading anti-Semitism monitoring group.

For those who were introduced by the vice-presidential debate to the incident, it was not the open and shut case of injustice that Harris claimed. While what happened to the young woman was undoubtedly a tragedy as the grand jury ruled when Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron put the facts before them, it was not murder.

For those who think that there’s nothing wrong with the ADL jumping on the liberal bandwagon in this case, there’s another interesting point about the unjustified effort to portray this incident as evidence of systemic racism. It’s that the person behind most of the agitation in Louisville about it—Tamika Mallory—is also one of the country’s more prominent supporters of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and a notorious anti-Semite in her own right.

It’s not just that Mallory’s role in this effort to attack and subvert the nation’s legal system should have caused the ADL to avoid entangling itself—and, by definition, the American Jewish community as a whole—in this case. It’s that Mallory’s successful reboot of her career as a national figure who purports to be an icon in the civil-rights movement represents a signal failure on the part of the ADL in carrying out the job for which it was created: fighting anti-Semitism.

If Mallory’s name rings a bell, it ought to.

She first became generally known as the president of the Women’s March, the group that organized the massive protest against President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. Along with Palestinian American activist Linda Sarsour and other left-wing figures, Mallory pulled off an extraordinary coup in orchestrating an anti-Trump “resistance” event that overshadowed the nation’s quadrennial celebration of democracy.

The Women’s March received kudos from a mainstream media that shared the organizers’ unwillingness to accept the results of the 2016 election. Flushed with success, the group went on to stage many other protests around the country in the following two years.

But by 2018, it was clear that the top leadership of the Women’s March had another agenda. Mallory and Sarsour made it clear that Jewish women who were also supporters of Israel were not welcome at their events.

It should also be noted that among Mallory’s targets was the ADL. It was Mallory who helped pressure Starbucks to drop the Jewish group as one of those organizations hired by the coffee company to conduct anti-bias training for its employees.

By December 2018, when Tablet magazine published a devastating exposé about the pervasive anti-Semitism at the Women’s March, the group’s cover was blown.

Sarsour’s vicious anti-Zionism and attacks on Jewish women became well-known. Mallory’s record as a hatemonger was equal to, if not greater than, that of her colleague. Mallory, who got her start in activism as a supporter of veteran race-baiter Al Sharpton, was, according to The New York Times, also a public supporter of the Farrakhan, who is arguably the most influential anti-Semite in the country. And, as Tablet’s report testified, her hatred had made itself felt in the way the Women’s March discriminated against Jews, as well as in opposition to Israel’s right to exist.

As a result, chapters around the nation disassociated themselves from the march, and by the end of 2019, both Mallory and Sarsour left the group. But, like Sarsour, who has continued to stay in the news as a surrogate for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign and as a speaker at the Democratic National Convention, Mallory has also resurfaced.

She created a new group called Until Freedom that jumped on the Taylor case even before the death of Floyd put the BLM movement on the map. Mallory, as much as anyone else, has been responsible for creating a false narrative about the incident in which Taylor has been depicted as the victim of a wanton murder that has gone unpunished, a public-relations triumph that is every bit as impressive as her work at the Women’s March.

Statements like those of Kamala Harris have obscured the facts of Taylor’s killing, which they don’t back up her claims. Taylor died when police executed a legal search warrant on her home seeking a drug suspect and evidence. Contrary to Mallory’s claims, it was not a “no knock” warrant, but, as a neighbor testified, the police did knock and identify themselves. Taylor’s boyfriend—out of fear or because he didn’t hear the police warning—fired on the police with a legal weapon from within the apartment, wounding one officer. When the cops returned fire, Taylor was shot dead.

No reasonable person can argue that officers carrying out their duties in a legal manner haven’t the right to defend themselves against hostile fire. Taylor’s death is a tragedy but, as the grand jury ruled, not a crime. The one officer who was indicted was charged with firing indiscriminately in a manner that could have injured others.

Yet Mallory and the host of BLM sympathizers that have bought her campaign hook, line and sinker have blasted this perfectly reasonable conclusion as racist. Even worse, many people in the media have mimicked her racist comments about Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is African-American, as a race traitor and the moral equivalent of “sellout negroes” who participated in the slave trade for doing his job, as well as for urging the people of Louisville not to engage in mob violence.

Mallory’s efforts have paid off in a number of ways.

It’s not just that prior to the grand jury decision, her credible threats of inciting further violent protests helped intimidate the city of Louisville into making a lucrative financial settlement with the Taylor family. The case has also propelled her back onto the national stage as liberal media outlets treat her as an authoritative source about the case. It even earned her a photo spread and fawning interview in the prestigious fashion magazine InStyle, which never mentioned her support for Farrakhan and anti-Semitism.

One would think that a group whose brief was combating anti-Semitism would have something to say about Mallory’s involvement in the Taylor case, as well as the flattering attention she’s gotten in the media. But the ADL, which has also embraced Sharpton as a partner in the anti-Trump resistance, had no reaction to any of this. To the contrary, it echoed Mallory’s outrageous denunciations of the grand jury’s sensible ruling.

To those who have followed the group’s descent into leftist and partisan activism from its previous stance as a defender of Jewish interests and Israel, none of this is surprising. But it is no less appalling for being consistent with so many other of the ADL’s other recent disgraceful failures.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard