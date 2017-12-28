More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Democrats should disown official who accused Israel, Rachael Ray of ‘cultural genocide’

The latest in a long series of extremist remarks by James Zogby, but this should be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Dec. 28, 2017
Stephen M. Flatow

Democrats should disown official who accused Israel, Rachael Ray of ‘cultural genocide’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow Stephen M. Flatow
Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995, and author of A Father’s Story: My Fight for Justice Against Iranian Terror. (The RZA is not affiliated with any American or Israeli political party.)

A longtime Democratic Party official is accusing Israel, and celebrity chef Rachael Ray, of committing “cultural genocide” against the Palestinians. It’s just the latest in a long series of extremist remarks by James Zogby, but this should be the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back. It’s time for the Democrats to disown Zogby.

Ray’s sin was that in a tweet about an Israeli-themed meal, she mentioned having “stuffed grape leaves, hummus, beet dip, eggplant and sun dried tomato dip, walnut and red pepper dip, and tabouli.”

Zogby responded with this frothing-at-the-mouth tweet: “Damn it @rachaelray. This is cultural #genocide. It’s not #Israeli food. It’s #Arab (#Lebanese, #Palestinian, #Syrian, #Jordanian). First the Israelis take the land & ethnically cleanse it of Arabs. Now they take their food & culture & claim it’s theirs too! #Shame.”

Space does not permit me to delve into Zogby’s ignorance concerning the history of various Mediterranean foods. Must we really restate the obvious fact that cuisine is not restricted by borders? I think we can all agree that if Americans enjoy lasagna, it does not mean the U.S. is committing “cultural genocide” against Italy.

Nor will I waste time refuting the absurd claim that Israel has “ethnically cleansed [the land] of Arabs,” when there are obviously still several million Arabs residing in Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Anybody who is sincerely interested in reviewing examples of ethnic cleansing in those areas can read up on Jordan’s expulsion of all Jews from the Old City of Jerusalem in 1948, and its ban on Jews visiting that part of the city (where the Western Wall and Temple Mount are located) for the ensuing 19 years.

It’s more urgent to understand who James Zogby is—and to ask why the Democratic Party continues to tolerate him in its leadership ranks.

Zogby began his public career as a leader of extreme anti-Israel groups, such as the Palestine Human Rights Campaign, of which he was a founding member in 1977, and the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC), which he co-founded in 1980.

The ADC’s first action under Zogby was a campaign of protests, lobbying and newspaper ads opposing America’s extradition of Palestinian terrorist Ziad Abu Eain to Israel. Eain had fled to the U.S. after planting a bomb in Tiberias that killed two Israeli children and wounded 36 others. Mrs. Chaya (Irene) Mark, of Connecticut, was permanently maimed.

Eain argued that he should not be extradited because the bombing was a “political offense.” Despite’s Zogby’s fervent lobbying, Eain was extradited, tried and convicted in Israel, and sentenced to life imprisonment. After being released in a prisoner exchange, Eain was caught conspiring with other terrorists to hijack an Israeli bus and spent three more years in prison. Zogby never expressed a word of remorse for his crusade on behalf of the Tiberias killer.

In 1985, Zogby founded the Arab American Institute (AAI). Zogby’s track record as leader of the AAI includes denouncing America’s arrest of Hamas leader Mousa Abu Marzook; justifying Palestinian terrorist attacks against Israel as “desperate acts of striking out against the master” (in a 1995 New York Times op-ed); and praising Hezbollah terrorists as “the Lebanese armed resistance.” When Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in 1996, Zogby accused him of engaging in “state-sponsored terrorism.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Zogby has compared Israel to the Nazis and described Israeli counter-terror actions in southern Lebanon as “a Holocaust.” When Zogby charged, in 1999, that there were too many Jewish employees in the State Department, the ADL characterized his statement as “crude anti-Semitism.”

Nevertheless, Zogby managed to steadily rise through the ranks of the Democratic Party. He was deputy manager of Jesse Jackson’s 1984 and 1998 presidential campaigns. In 1995, he was appointed co-convener of the National Democratic Ethnic Coordinating Committee. He served as “senior advisor on ethnic outreach” for Al Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000 and Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign in 2008.

In 2001, Zogby was elected to the executive committee of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). He holds that prestigious position to this day. In 2006, he was also named co-chair of the DNC’s Resolutions Committee. As a member of that committee, he helped draft the pro-Palestinian language that appeared in the party’s 2016 platform.

A man who defends terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and engages in what the ADL calls “crude anti-Semitism” should not be permitted to have a prominent and influential role in the Democratic Party. His lunatic accusation that Israel and Rachael Ray are guilty of “cultural genocide” is the latest evidence that he should have no place in a respected, mainstream American political party. It’s time for the Democrats to disown James Zogby.

Stephen M. Flatow, a vice president of the Religious Zionists of America, is an attorney in New Jersey. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin