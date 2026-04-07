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IDF targets Iranian ballistic missile capabilities, IRGC terror assets in Tehran

Israeli Air Force fighter jets take part in coordinated wave of attacks targeting weapons production and launch sites.

Apr. 7, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF targets Iranian ballistic missile capabilities, IRGC terror assets in Tehran

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An Israeli Air Force fighter jet pilot during "Operation Roaring Lion" against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet pilot during “Operation Roaring Lion” against the Islamic Republic of Iran, March 2026. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
( Apr. 7, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday struck an Iranian petrochemical compound in Shiraz, one of the last remaining sites used to produce critical components for developing ballistic missiles, the military said.

The facility produced nitric acid for Iran’s armed forces, according to the IDF.

Also on Monday, the Israeli Air Force struck infrastructure at a petrochemical complex in Asaluyeh, southern Iran, which manufactured explosives and propellants for ballistic missiles and other weaponry.

With these strikes, the IDF has rendered more than 85% of Iran’s petrochemical export capacity inoperable, the military said.

“The damage to this infrastructure will disrupt the regime’s ability to use these materials for the production of various types of weapons intended to target the State of Israel and other countries in the Middle East,” added the IDF.

Simultaneously, the IAF struck a large ballistic missile site in northwestern Iran, where operatives had launched dozens of missiles toward Israel.

“The IDF continues to deepen its operations against the core infrastructure used for weapons production, with the objective of causing broad and sustained damage to the Iranian regime’s military manufacturing capabilities,” the Israeli army said.

The IAF also completed a large-scale wave of strikes aimed at degrading Iran’s air force at airports in Tehran.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets struck aircraft and helicopters, as well as additional military infrastructure, at three sites: Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport and Azmayesh Airport.

Mehrabad Airport, which has been targeted multiple times during Operation Roaring Lion, was used by the IRGC’s Quds Force and served as a central hub for arming and financing the regime’s terrorist proxies in the Middle East, according to the IDF.

Aircraft carrying weapons and large sums of cash departed from this airport on numerous occasions, landing across the region for use by the regime’s proxies, the military added.

Alongside these strikes, the IAF targeted additional infrastructure belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including a central site in Tehran used by forces responsible for suppressing the civilian population, as well as key infrastructure at the IRGC headquarters and the IRGC Air Force headquarters in the capital.

In parallel, the IDF struck ballistic missile storage and launch sites intended for attacks against Israel, and a central facility for the production of defense systems.

“The IDF will continue to intensify its efforts to degrade the core capabilities and foundations of the Iranian regime,” said the military.

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