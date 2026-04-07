Tucker ‘a low-IQ person’ with ‘absolutely no idea what’s going on,’ Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump told the New York Post that Tucker Carlson is “a low-IQ person that has absolutely no idea what’s going on.”

“He calls me all the time. I don’t respond to his calls,” the president said. “I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools.”

A former Fox News anchor, Carlson shares antisemitic and anti-Israel material regularly on his eponymous show and on social media. He recently said that Trump was leading the world into nuclear war.

“Desecrating Easter was the first step toward nuclear war,” he stated. “Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us.”