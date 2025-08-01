Conference of Presidents praises US president for post on Hamas

( Aug. 1, 2025 / JNS )

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations praised U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday for demanding that Hamas release the remaining hostages and calling for the terror group to surrender.

“This is the moral clarity the world needs,” read a statement from Betsy Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO, respectively, of the Conference of Presidents. “The fastest way to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is for Hamas to lay down its arms and return the hostages to their families.”

They said, “We urge world leaders to echo this call and demand Hamas end this nightmare—today,” the statement continued.

The statement seemingly referred to a Thursday post by Trump on Truth Social.