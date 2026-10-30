Evangelia Akritidou

Internal communications reveal that APA leaders dropped terrorism language after Oct. 7 and resisted Jewish psychologists’ requests for recognition, according to a report from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
“You meet people who think Netanyahu has been an extraordinary wartime leader, something no American I know would dare speak out loud, but still want him gone,” Reuven Fenton told JNS. “You meet others, who hold him responsible for Oct. 7 but don’t see a credible alternative.”
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.
Internal communications reveal that APA leaders dropped terrorism language after Oct. 7 and resisted Jewish psychologists’ requests for recognition, according to a report from the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.
“You meet people who think Netanyahu has been an extraordinary wartime leader, something no American I know would dare speak out loud, but still want him gone,” Reuven Fenton told JNS. “You meet others, who hold him responsible for Oct. 7 but don’t see a credible alternative.”
“You’ve got the Republican Party that is obviously trending in a dangerous direction and you’ve got the Democratic Party that is trending in a dangerous direction,” a Democratic consultant and strategist told JNS.