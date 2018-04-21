More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Bernard Lewis, pre-eminent scholar on Middle Eastern and Islamic studies

While much contemporary scholarship of the Middle East has been ideological, Lewis is best known for his accurate and honest studies of the area’s people. Fluent in at least eight languages (including Arabic, Turkish, Persian and Hebrew), his studies will remain a treasure to all who are interested in the region.

Bernard Lewis. Credit: Agence Opale-Alamy.
Apr. 21, 2018

Bernard Lewis, who passed away over the Shavuot holiday at age 102, is known as one of the most outstanding historians of the Middle East. Yet unlike far too many Mideast scholars, Lewis never combined his natural scholarly sympathy for the Arab and Muslim people of the region with an antipathy towards Zionism and the Jewish people. Indeed, Lewis was a life-long Zionist and a friend to Israel.

While much contemporary scholarship of the Middle East has been ideological, Lewis is best known for his accurate and honest studies of the area’s people. Fluent in at least eight languages (including Arabic, Turkish, Persian and Hebrew), his studies will remain a treasure to all who are interested in the region.

Lewis has also proved a prescient scholar. In his 1976 essay “The Return of Islam,” Lewis predicted that a “clash of civilizations” was coming, rightly anticipating the rise of radical, theocratic Islamic regimes. Similarly, his bestselling What Went Wrong?, written just before, but published after, 9/11, explained the reasons for the hostility of these governments for the West and for Israel, and why their societies and economies were floundering.

Among his more than 30 books and countless articles is his definitive work, The Jews of Islam. This work neither romanticized Jewish life under the Islamic governments that existed before the creation of Israel, nor was it a mere polemic. Instead, it aimed to show what really happened: how Jews frequently lived under various caliphs and sultans as useful and tolerated, though disfavored, subjects.

Raised in a middle-class Jewish home in England and educated at the University of London, Lewis was a naturalized American and taught for many decades at Princeton University. For more than 40 years, he spent the winter months in Tel Aviv, where he taught classes in Middle Eastern history and worked with budding Israeli scholars of the region.

Throughout his career, Lewis mentored many of the greatest scholars of the Middle East and Israel, including Fouad Ajami, Martin Kramer, Harold Rhode and former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren. In addition to his work on Arab history and culture, he offered fascinating reflections on Israel, particularly on how Jewish history has helped the country to maintain its democratic character despite the Jews not having had experience with political sovereignty for 2,000 years.

As an honest scholar, Lewis could not ignore Arab anti-Semitism and the growth of Israel-hatred. Even when Middle East Studies were becoming deeply politicized, Bernard Lewis remained committed to historical accuracy, standing out as a beacon of integrity and a supporter of Israel.

EXPLORE JNS
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman