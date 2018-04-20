More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Sanford ‘Zalman’ Bernstein (1926–1999) and Roger Hertog

(45 of 70) JNS is proud to partner with the Embassy of Israel in Washington, D.C., to celebrate 70 of the greatest American contributors to the U.S.-Israel relationship in the 70 days leading up to the State of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

Sanford (“Zalman”) Berstein (left) and Rodger Hertog. Photos courtesy of the Tikvah Fund and the Hertog Foundation.
Apr. 20, 2018

In 1978, Sanford Bernstein was a brilliant investor leading a high-flying, largely secular New York life. That year his father died, and Bernstein began deeper inquiries into the faith of his parents with the help of a warm and learned rabbi, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin.

Bernstein did nothing halfway. In the years that followed, he began introducing himself by his Hebrew name, Zalman, and committed himself to a life of observance. He would later make aliyah to Jerusalem, where he died in 1999.

Bernstein’s spiritual quest led him beyond personal Jewish renewal. He decided to devote the final chapter of his life to invigorating Jewish intellectual life and practice so that his people might survive and flourish. To that end, he created philanthropic organizations—the Avi Chai Foundation and the Tikvah Fund—that would be devoted to advancing Jewish and Israeli causes, organizations and ideas.

Founded in 1984, the Avi Chai Foundation has been devoted to strengthening the Jewish people and its attachment to the State of Israel, and to cultivating mutual understanding among Jews of different affiliations. It has invested more than $300 million in support of innovative projects, bringing Jews together around the world. Its work in the former Soviet Union has been particularly vital in giving the gift of Jewish and Zionist learning and practice to communities that had been deprived of these during Soviet times.

After Bernstein’s passing, his wife, Mem, continued his philanthropic legacy and expanded the organization as board chair.

The Tikvah Fund was founded in 1992. Since Bernstein’s death, its efforts have been guided by Bernstein’s friend, business partner and intellectual comrade Roger Hertog.

Hertog has been guided by the important insight that ideas matter for the future of the Jewish people and state.

As such, the Tikvah Fund has been a veritable incubator of profound Jewish thought. Tikvah-funded journals (both American and Israeli), including Azure, Mosaic, the Jewish Review of Books and Ha’Shiloach, have brilliantly expounded the most pressing questions facing Israel and the Jewish people. Educational programs in America and Israel have allowed thousands of students to deepen their intellectual engagement with Judaism and Zionism.

In 2017, Shalem, Israel’s first liberal-arts college, which has received generous support over the years from Tikvah, held its first graduation ceremony. Hertog was among its first recipients of an honorary doctorate for his devotion to the cause of humanistic education in Israel—a fitting valedictory culmination of the work that he and Bernstein set out to accomplish.

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin