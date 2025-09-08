Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
update deskEurope

French Parliament votes no confidence in, ousts prime minister 

The French president, who reportedly sought in vain to schedule meetings with U.S. leaders in New York, said he will name a new prime minister “in the coming days.”

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives to the South Portico of the White House in Washington, D.C., for a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other world leaders, Aug. 18, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS)

Shortly after a source told JNS that American Jewish leaders would have declined French President Emmanuel Macron’s invitation to meet in New York even if it wasn’t a conflict with Rosh Hashanah, the French Parliament voted 364-194 on Monday to oust François Bayrou as its prime minister, collapsing the current government.

“I think the organizations, for the most part, would not have participated,” the source told JNS of meeting with Macron in New York during the United Nations General Assembly. “The guy has a 15% popularity rating in France. It’s not our job to help him out.”

Macron has also said that France intends to recognize a Palestinian state during the U.N. meeting in New York. Israel and others have said that such a decision rewards Hamas for its Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Bayrou will reportedly present his resignation to Macron on Tuesday.

Macron’s office stated that he will accept the resignation and name a new prime minister in the “coming days.” France’s next prime minister will be its fifth in fewer than two years.

Also on Monday, Macron condemned the terror attack in what he called “East Jerusalem” and referred to a “spiral of violence.”

