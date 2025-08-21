George Washington U suspends Jewish Voice for Peace chapter

( Aug. 21, 2025 / JNS )

George Washington University suspended its Jewish Voice for Peace chapter before the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

The Washington, D.C.-based university told JNS that the student organization conduct history web page was updated in July with new resolutions that include two cases this spring involving the chapter.

One infraction was an event hosted on April 20 (Hitler’s birthday, of all days) without advisor approval, per the web page. The other involved “a social-media post that created a hostile environment based on a Jewish identity, a protected characteristic.” The specific post was not shared.

The university enrolls some 3,000 Jewish undergraduate students and 1,500 Jewish graduate students, according to Hillel.

JVP’s suspension is mandated to continue through the spring semester of 2026, after which it will be on disciplinary probation through the spring semester of 2027, per the conduct history web page. The chapter will need to show that it has removed the post in question and has developed better guidelines for using social media.

The university had suspended JVP last year through December after it found the chapter “responsible for hosting an unapproved multi-day encampment” in the spring of 2024. It was on disciplinary probation through May of this year, according to the same web page.

The U.S. Department of Justice had announced on Aug. 12 that the university had violated federal civil-rights law in its “deliberate indifference” to antisemitic incidents on campus that were “objectively offensive, severe and pervasive.”