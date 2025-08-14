IAF downs Houthi missile from Yemen

( Aug. 14, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen early Thursday morning, the military said.

The attack did not trigger air-raid sirens as the projectile did not pose a threat to populated areas.

On Tuesday, the IAF intercepted a drone launched from Yemen, days after Israeli defenses downed two unmanned aerial vehicles fired “from the east” on Aug. 7—a phrase the military typically uses to describe attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis.

The Houthis have been carrying out missile and drone attacks on Israel—in one case, a ballistic missile struck near Ben-Gurion International Airport on May 4—in support of Hamas since the day after the Palestinian terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

In response, Jerusalem has conducted several rounds of strikes against the terrorists, including an operation on May 28 called “Golden Jewel” targeting the airport in Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital city, Sanaa.

According to a report, the Houthis are training for an invasion of Israel, 1,200 miles away. The terrorist organization recently completed the training of its third cohort of elite operatives for a planned attack dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood.” The name is the same that Hamas used for its cross-border terror assault on Oct. 7.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on July 28 that Jerusalem remains focused on dismantling Iran’s terrorist proxies across the Middle East. “There are still the two H’s: Hamas and that band of savages down south,” the premier said, referring to the Houthis.

Netanyahu added that Tehran’s broader plan to eradicate the Jewish state “is currently off the table,” describing the IDF’s gains against the Islamic Republic during June’s 12-day war as “historic.”