IDF collects 27 Iranian missile remnants from Oct. 1 attack

( Oct. 8, 2024 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Tuesday released new images of the remnants of Iranian missiles launched at the Jewish state on Oct. 1, demonstrating the sheer size of the projectiles.

Over 180 ballistic missiles were fired from Iranian soil in two waves in the second-ever direct attack by Tehran against Israel. The Israeli military with the assistance of the United States and Jordan shot down most of the missiles, with the sole casualty of the attack being a Palestinian man from Gaza who was struck by falling missile debris near Jericho.

These are the remnants of some of the 180+ ballistic missiles that Iran fired at Israel on October 1.



We don’t just neutralize terrorism, we clean it up too. pic.twitter.com/ZFyNUtCk2I — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 8, 2024

The IDF said that 27 fragments were located and removed in coordination with the Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Israel Nature and Parks Authority, local authorities and government offices.

“The hazardous missile remnants were collected by IDF engineering equipment under the command of the Home Front Command, in coordination with Fire and Rescue Services,” the IDF said, adding that “the removal of additional remnants is expected to be completed in the coming days.”