IDF troops mark Holocaust Remembrance Day across all fronts

( April 24, 2025 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces personnel paused operations on Thursday morning to mark Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, across all combat sectors, including the Gaza Strip, Syria, Lebanon and Judea and Samaria.

לוחמי צה"ל מציינים את יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה בכלל הגזרות



יום הזיכרון לשואה והגבורה צויין הבוקר בכלל גזרות הלחימה. הלוחמים ברצועת עזה, בסוריה, בלבנון וביהודה ושומרון עמדו דקת דומייה בשעת הצפירה.



בטקסים שנערכו ציינו הלוחמים והמפקדים את יום הזיכרון לשואה ולגבורה, נשאו נאומים… pic.twitter.com/MfAZh2XOB1 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 24, 2025

As the national siren sounded at 10 a.m., soldiers stood in silent tribute to the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust. Ceremonies were held in each sector, during which IDF troops and commanders delivered remarks and engaged in discussions about the legacy and heroism of Holocaust victims and survivors.

“Even amid ongoing operations, we remember our history and those we lost,” the IDF said in a statement. “Their memory guides our commitment to defend the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”