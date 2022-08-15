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News   Israel News

Eastern Jerusalem resident dies after being shot while attacking police

Officers were searching Muhammad Shaham’s home for weapons when he drew a knife and attacked, according to police • 19 arrested in Judea and Samaria counterterror raids.

Aug. 15, 2022
An Israeli soldier participates in a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria as part of the Israel Defense Forces' "Operation Breakwater," launched in March 2022 in response to a wave of deadly terror attacks. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
An Israeli soldier participates in a counter-terror operation in Judea and Samaria as part of the Israel Defense Forces’ “Operation Breakwater,” launched in March 2022 in response to a wave of deadly terror attacks. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.

An eastern Jerusalem resident died on Monday morning after being shot by undercover police officers while attempting to stab them, according to the Israel Police.

The officers were conducting a search for illegal weapons in Muhammad Shaham’s home when he suddenly attacked, a police spokesman said.

Shaham was treated at the scene before being evacuated to hospital, where he later died of his wounds. Israeli security forces arrested 19 wanted individuals throughout Judea and Samaria overnight Sunday as part of “Operation Breakwater,” which began in March in response to a series of deadly terrorist attacks in major Israeli cities. Several vehicles, as well as combat gear and weapons, were confiscated, according to the IDF. Israeli forces came under fire during operations in the village of Kabatia just south of Jenin in northern Samaria, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The troops returned fire, and also deployed riot dispersal tools, the IDF said in a statement. No Israeli casualties were reported.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
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